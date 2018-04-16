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SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Sidenor’s innovation strategy with EUR 50 million loan under Investment Plan for Europe
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
5 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2019
20180803
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
SIDENOR ACEROS ESPECIALES SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 128 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Sidenor is a steel company, specialised in the production of special steel long products, forged and cast pieces and supplier of cold finished products in the European market. The project will finance 2019-2021 investments to be made in the production centre based in the Basque Country (Spain) and related to research, development and innovation, new equipment and facilities, as well as digitalisation.

All investments are strategic and are expected to strengthen the promoter's market position by enabling the manufacturing of higher quality special steels products as well as the development of new products to enter new industry segments. In addition, the investments in new equipment and facilities will raise manufacturing efficiency and support the company's competitiveness in the medium-long term.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The different components of the project will all be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, some of the activities of the promoter may fall under Annex II of said Directive. The EIB's services will establish during project appraisal whether this is the case, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Related documents
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Sidenor’s innovation strategy with EUR 50 million loan under Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Publication Date
12 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91604964
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180803
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163118520
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180803
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82865488
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170871
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain, Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Summary sheet
SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Data sheet
SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Sidenor’s innovation strategy with EUR 50 million loan under Investment Plan for Europe
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Sidenor’s innovation strategy with EUR 50 million loan under Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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