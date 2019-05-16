AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consists of the improvement of public transport in Amsterdam through fleet renewal. The project consists of: (i) the acquisition of 30 new M7 metro vehicles; and (ii) the acquisition of 63 new 15G trams.
The project consists of the acquisition of 63 new 15G trams to substitute the life-expired 11G and 12G series and 30 new M7 metros that will replace the life-expired S1/S2 and S3/M4 series. Rolling stock will be procured and operated by GVB, Amsterdam's public transport provider, which has a public service contract with the City.
The project does not fall under the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, since it entails manufacture of metro and tram rolling stock, which will take place in a manufacturer's plant. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this project. Due to the nature of this project, no impact on any Natura 2000 areas is anticipated. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. Furthermore, the project should contribute to reducing the GHG emissions and noise. Arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation in this case Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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