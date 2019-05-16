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AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2019 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2019
20180773
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
GVB HOLDING NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 366 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the improvement of public transport in Amsterdam through fleet renewal. The project consists of: (i) the acquisition of 30 new M7 metro vehicles; and (ii) the acquisition of 63 new 15G trams.

The project consists of the acquisition of 63 new 15G trams to substitute the life-expired 11G and 12G series and 30 new M7 metros that will replace the life-expired S1/S2 and S3/M4 series. Rolling stock will be procured and operated by GVB, Amsterdam's public transport provider, which has a public service contract with the City.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not fall under the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, since it entails manufacture of metro and tram rolling stock, which will take place in a manufacturer's plant. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this project. Due to the nature of this project, no impact on any Natura 2000 areas is anticipated. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. Furthermore, the project should contribute to reducing the GHG emissions and noise. Arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation in this case Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Publication Date
27 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92358987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Other links
Summary sheet
AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Data sheet
AMSTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications