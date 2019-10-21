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TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 221,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 221,000,000
Transport : € 221,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2022 : € 221,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Upgrading Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta railway
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (nighttime)
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (daytime)
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Soil contamination report
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING
Related press
Egypt: The EU Bank supports the upgrading of Tanta - EL Mansoura – Damietta railway

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2022
20180764
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING
EGYPTIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 290 million
EUR 581 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the upgrading of the 118 km Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta railway line, which includes the doubling of the section El Mansoura-Damietta (65 km), the re-signaling of the whole line and possibly ancillary investments in railway stations, a freight yard and a freight link to Damietta port.

The project aims at filling crucial gaps in the Egyptian Railway sector, which has seen prolonged periods of underinvestment leading to fully used capacity. The connection between the Damietta Port, which is one of the most important ports in Egypt for cargo, passing through the El Mansoura area with a high population density to Tanta is a key traffic corridor in the Nile Delta providing the wider Cairo area with transport services. The railway sector has been identified as a key priority by the Egyptian Authorities under the national investment plan. The EU and Egypt as key partners will cooperate in advancing socio-economic goals set out in Egypt's "Sustainable Development Strategy Vision 2030" with a view to build a stable and prosperous Egypt.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the upgrading of the 119 km Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta railway line. The project scope includes the upgrading of the double-track section Tanta-El Mansoura (54 km), the doubling of the single-track section El Mansoura-Damietta (65 km) and the re-signaling of the whole Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta railway line. Moreover, the project includes the purchase of railway maintenance machines to be used on the Egyptian railway network, including the Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta line project contributes to the EU and EIB sustainable transport policy by improving rail technical standards in terms of safety, capacity and speed. The project is expected to improve the quality of rail services in Egypt and contribute to modal shift from road to rail, thereby enhancing sustainable transport and reducing related negative transport externalities, in line with EU objectives and the Bank's Climate Action target.

The project will improve the railway infrastructure and accessibility of the area it passes through, furthering development of the Region. Therefore, it contributes to the EIB's objective of development of social and economic infrastructure.

The project yields acceptable benefit streams from time savings, reduced operating costs, improved safety and reduced environmental cost of the transport system.

The project will bring improved accessibility of some Egyptian major urban areas along the Nile delta, such as El Mansoura and Damietta, and significant benefits to both passengers and freight transport.

The EIB provided technical assistance to the Promoter for project preparation. The main tasks included revision of existing feasibility studies, update of cost estimate and Cost Benefit Analysis as well as preparation of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Policy Framework. The EIB will co-finance a TA for supporting the Promoter's Project Implementation Unit aimed at supervising the various stages of project implementation. The EIB is also supporting Egyptian National Railways in implementing gender improvements elements in the project preparation. Moreover, the EIB with the help of a consultant will prepare tender documentation for the procurement of railway maintenance machines aimed at improving the railway network conditions. The technical advice resulted in an improvement of the quality of project documentation and a positive impact on the project. EIBs financial contribution will significantly improve ENRs funding conditions in terms of grace period, maturity, interest rates and will have a high signalling effect to attract favourable funding in the future needed to address ENRs investment needs in network reliability and safety.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be implemented mainly within the existing right of way. If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to EIA. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.

It is required that the promoter ensures that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
13/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Upgrading Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta railway
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Resettlement Policy Framework
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (nighttime)
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (daytime)
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Soil contamination report
21/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING
Other links
Related press
Egypt: The EU Bank supports the upgrading of Tanta - EL Mansoura – Damietta railway

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Upgrading Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta railway
Publication Date
13 Oct 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150284756
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180764
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
2 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150667121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180764
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (nighttime)
Publication Date
2 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150665721
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180764
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (daytime)
Publication Date
2 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150675004
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180764
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Soil contamination report
Publication Date
2 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150677383
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180764
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING
Publication Date
21 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144297318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180764
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Upgrading Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta railway
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (nighttime)
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (daytime)
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Soil contamination report
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING
Other links
Summary sheet
TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING
Data sheet
TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING
Related press
Egypt: The EU Bank supports the upgrading of Tanta - EL Mansoura – Damietta railway

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: The EU Bank supports the upgrading of Tanta - EL Mansoura – Damietta railway
Other links
Related public register
13/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Upgrading Tanta-El Mansoura-Damietta railway
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (nighttime)
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Environmental Baseline Measurement Report (daytime)
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING - Soil contamination report
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANTA-EL MANSOURA-DAMIETTA RAILWAY UPGRADING

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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