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OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 50,000,000
Germany : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2019 : € 50,000,000
30/10/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
19/11/2019 - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB continues to expand life-sciences activities providing funding of up to EUR 100 million to Ottobock

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2019
20180700
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
OTTOBOCK SE UND CO KGAA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 229 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the European-based part of the promoter's corporate RDI programme for the period 2019-2022 related to various new products and product improvements.

The RDI activities focus particularly on innovative solutions in prosthetics, orthotics and seating options that can help people regain or maintain their mobility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project will not materially change current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
19/11/2019 - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB continues to expand life-sciences activities providing funding of up to EUR 100 million to Ottobock

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Publication Date
8 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90948759
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180700
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Publication Date
1 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171911735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180700
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Publication Date
19 Nov 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
123652919
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180700
Last update
19 Nov 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Austria, Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
19/11/2019 - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Data sheet
OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB continues to expand life-sciences activities providing funding of up to EUR 100 million to Ottobock

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB continues to expand life-sciences activities providing funding of up to EUR 100 million to Ottobock
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
19/11/2019 - OTTOBOCK RESEARCH PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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