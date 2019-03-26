BDE WATER AND SANITATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of an intermediated framework loan through Ecuador's development bank to partly finance investment projects located throughout the country in the water and sanitation sector.
This project will improve access to, and quality and continuity of, the water and sanitation services in Ecuador with a view to achieving the objectives under the 2017-2021 National Development Plan as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.
The sub-projects under the framework loan are expected to contribute to increasing the capacity of systems and expanding water and wastewater services as well as coverage with a direct positive impact to people's livelihoods and the environment. In addition, sanitation related sub-projects will have a positive environmental impact through the significant reduction of wastewater discharges into rivers. Furthermore, it is expected that sanitation sub-projects will have a significant contribution to climate change mitigation, through the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions from waste water and sludge treatment.
The promoters of the sub-projects to be financed under the framework loan will be required that procurement of goods, works and services is carried out in accordance to EIB's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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