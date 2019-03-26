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BDE WATER AND SANITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 88,362,640.28
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 88,362,640.28
Water, sewerage : € 88,362,640.28
Signature date(s)
24/12/2021 : € 88,362,640.28
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
17/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Plan de Manejo Ambiental del proyecto Sistema de Alcantarillado Sanitario del Cantón Loreto.
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related press
Ecuador: USD 100m EIB loan finances water and sanitation projects

Summary sheet

Release date
26 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/12/2021
20180675
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BDE WATER AND SANITATION
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 100 million (EUR 82 million)
USD 268 million (EUR 218 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated framework loan through Ecuador's development bank to partly finance investment projects located throughout the country in the water and sanitation sector.

This project will improve access to, and quality and continuity of, the water and sanitation services in Ecuador with a view to achieving the objectives under the 2017-2021 National Development Plan as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The sub-projects under the framework loan are expected to contribute to increasing the capacity of systems and expanding water and wastewater services as well as coverage with a direct positive impact to people's livelihoods and the environment. In addition, sanitation related sub-projects will have a positive environmental impact through the significant reduction of wastewater discharges into rivers. Furthermore, it is expected that sanitation sub-projects will have a significant contribution to climate change mitigation, through the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions from waste water and sludge treatment.

The promoters of the sub-projects to be financed under the framework loan will be required that procurement of goods, works and services is carried out in accordance to EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION
17/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Plan de Manejo Ambiental del proyecto Sistema de Alcantarillado Sanitario del Cantón Loreto.
03/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Other links
Related press
Ecuador: USD 100m EIB loan finances water and sanitation projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126918623
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180675
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Plan de Manejo Ambiental del proyecto Sistema de Alcantarillado Sanitario del Cantón Loreto.
Publication Date
17 Jun 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216978117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180675
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
3 Jun 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242758390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180675
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
17/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Plan de Manejo Ambiental del proyecto Sistema de Alcantarillado Sanitario del Cantón Loreto.
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Other links
Summary sheet
BDE WATER AND SANITATION
Data sheet
BDE WATER AND SANITATION
Related press
Ecuador: USD 100m EIB loan finances water and sanitation projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ecuador: USD 100m EIB loan finances water and sanitation projects
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
17/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Plan de Manejo Ambiental del proyecto Sistema de Alcantarillado Sanitario del Cantón Loreto.
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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