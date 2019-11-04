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LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 120,000,000
Energy : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/06/2020 : € 4,000,000
4/11/2019 : € 6,500,000
9/06/2020 : € 39,500,000
4/11/2019 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related EFSI register
17/11/2020 - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related press
Spain: COP 25 - Climate change - The EIB finances one of the largest solar plants
Related press
Spain: Green recovery - EIB finances the largest solar project in Andalusia

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2019
20180659
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
ENCAVIS AG,SOLAR CENTURY HOLDINGS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 401 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of two solar photovoltaic plants with a total combined capacity of 482MWp located in the municipalities of Talayuela (Extremadura) and Alcalá de Guadaira (Sevilla) in Spain.

The aim is to support renewable energy and energy efficiency as well as climate action targets. Furthermore, as the project is located in EIB cohesion priority Regions, it will also foster economic and social cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Regarding the environmental aspects, the Talayuela plant is included in the Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, because of the presence of a 21 km 400 kV transmission line; and the Cabrera plant is included in the Annex II, being screened in by the competent authority. Therefore, both projects require EIA processes to be performed. The projects have already submitted their EIA. Talayuela has a single EIA for both the plant and the transmission system, and has already secured its environmental permit. Cabrera is divided in 4 plots and a transmission system, each of them with its own EIA, and is in the process of securing the environmental permits. Most of the required lands for the PV plant and the transmission line (838 Ha for the biggest plant, 460 Ha for the smaller) have been leased, but for the missing agreements, expropriation may be needed. Adequate assessment of environmental and social aspects, including compliance with relevant EU directives, and specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be performed at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, as appropriate: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
07/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
17/11/2020 - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Other links
Related press
Spain: COP 25 - Climate change - The EIB finances one of the largest solar plants
Related press
Spain: Green recovery - EIB finances the largest solar project in Andalusia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Publication Date
3 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87510400
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
Publication Date
8 Dec 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165036717
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
Publication Date
8 Dec 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165034135
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
Publication Date
8 Dec 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165036110
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
Publication Date
8 Dec 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165031647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
Publication Date
8 Dec 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165040257
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
Publication Date
7 Dec 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165034136
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165079413
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Publication Date
17 Nov 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
90593199
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180659
Last update
17 Nov 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related EFSI register
17/11/2020 - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Other links
Summary sheet
LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Data sheet
LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related press
Spain: COP 25 - Climate change - The EIB finances one of the largest solar plants
Related press
Spain: Green recovery - EIB finances the largest solar project in Andalusia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: COP 25 - Climate change - The EIB finances one of the largest solar plants
Related press
Spain: Green recovery - EIB finances the largest solar project in Andalusia
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related EFSI register
17/11/2020 - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications