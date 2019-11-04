LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and operation of two solar photovoltaic plants with a total combined capacity of 482MWp located in the municipalities of Talayuela (Extremadura) and Alcalá de Guadaira (Sevilla) in Spain.
The aim is to support renewable energy and energy efficiency as well as climate action targets. Furthermore, as the project is located in EIB cohesion priority Regions, it will also foster economic and social cohesion.
Regarding the environmental aspects, the Talayuela plant is included in the Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, because of the presence of a 21 km 400 kV transmission line; and the Cabrera plant is included in the Annex II, being screened in by the competent authority. Therefore, both projects require EIA processes to be performed. The projects have already submitted their EIA. Talayuela has a single EIA for both the plant and the transmission system, and has already secured its environmental permit. Cabrera is divided in 4 plots and a transmission system, each of them with its own EIA, and is in the process of securing the environmental permits. Most of the required lands for the PV plant and the transmission line (838 Ha for the biggest plant, 460 Ha for the smaller) have been leased, but for the missing agreements, expropriation may be needed. Adequate assessment of environmental and social aspects, including compliance with relevant EU directives, and specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be performed at appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, as appropriate: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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