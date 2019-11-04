LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV

Regarding the environmental aspects, the Talayuela plant is included in the Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, because of the presence of a 21 km 400 kV transmission line; and the Cabrera plant is included in the Annex II, being screened in by the competent authority. Therefore, both projects require EIA processes to be performed. The projects have already submitted their EIA. Talayuela has a single EIA for both the plant and the transmission system, and has already secured its environmental permit. Cabrera is divided in 4 plots and a transmission system, each of them with its own EIA, and is in the process of securing the environmental permits. Most of the required lands for the PV plant and the transmission line (838 Ha for the biggest plant, 460 Ha for the smaller) have been leased, but for the missing agreements, expropriation may be needed. Adequate assessment of environmental and social aspects, including compliance with relevant EU directives, and specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be performed at appraisal.