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SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2021 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB provides €40 million for the modernisation of Sofia International Airport

Summary sheet

Release date
15 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/07/2021
20180646
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 101 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of: i) the anticipated "Imminent Works" that are aimed at improving the existing airport facilities by rationalising the use of the current infrastructure, keeping up with the latest safety and security regulations and addressing current service level deficiencies; and ii) phase 1 of the airport development plan required to address operational resilience issues within the first seven years of the 35-year airport concession granted by the Republic of Bulgaria.

The investment will alleviate existing capacity shortfalls and address current service level deficiencies, enhancing operational resilience and passenger service standards but also improving the sustainability of airport operations in terms of building and equipment energy efficiency and safety considerations.

Additionality and Impact

The project remedies existing low levels of service at Sofia airport, the single airport facility serving Sofia and the main international air transport gateway of Bulgaria. Low levels of service and congestion from underinvestment constitute market failures. The airport forms part of the Core network of the Trans-European Transport Network for airports, it is a key node in the Orient - East Med corridor and is located on a less developed region.
The Bank's loan fills a market funding gap given the limited access of long term funding for this type of asset and is requested to finance the project, especially in the current Covid-19 crisis conditions. Considering that the project will be the first large scale infrastructure concession in the country, the presence of the Bank in the project will ensure that international standards are applied.
Given EIB's provision of a long term financing potentially longer than other senior lenders, it will play a role as anchor lender attracting future lenders at the time of refinancing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A number of investment schemes included in this framework loan would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required or not. Alignment to this and to other national and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB provides €40 million for the modernisation of Sofia International Airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129015960
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180646
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Data sheet
SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB provides €40 million for the modernisation of Sofia International Airport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB provides €40 million for the modernisation of Sofia International Airport
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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