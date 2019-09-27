ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON

Summary sheet
The project will finance a new energy efficient infrastructure (cooling system, electrical supply, PV) for the existing and new cellular towers across Lebanon, to improve the energy efficiency and reliability of power supply, as well as increasing renewable energy consumption.
The main objective is to foster economic resilience in Lebanon, by improving the energy efficiency and providing a reliable and sustainable source of power to telecom infrastructures. As the country experiences very frequent electricity outage, this is critical to ensure continuous service of the mobile networks. Another objective is to contribute to climate change mitigation by increasing electricity generation capacity from renewable sources.
The project will bring global environmental benefits, through energy savings and CO2 emissions reduction. It will also reduce local pollution, by reducing the running hours of small and very polluting diesel generators.
The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
The project is in line with the EIB's External Lending Mandate 2014 - 2020 and the Economic Resilience Initiative.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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