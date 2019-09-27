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ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,434,842.25
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 27,434,842.25
Energy : € 27,434,842.25
Signature date(s)
27/09/2019 : € 27,434,842.25
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Related press
Lebanon: EIB finances Lebanese IPT Powertech Group to improve energy efficiency of telecom sector

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2019
20180644
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
IPI GROUP (HOLDING) SAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 30 million (EUR 27 million)
USD 54 million (EUR 48 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance a new energy efficient infrastructure (cooling system, electrical supply, PV) for the existing and new cellular towers across Lebanon, to improve the energy efficiency and reliability of power supply, as well as increasing renewable energy consumption.

The main objective is to foster economic resilience in Lebanon, by improving the energy efficiency and providing a reliable and sustainable source of power to telecom infrastructures. As the country experiences very frequent electricity outage, this is critical to ensure continuous service of the mobile networks. Another objective is to contribute to climate change mitigation by increasing electricity generation capacity from renewable sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will bring global environmental benefits, through energy savings and CO2 emissions reduction. It will also reduce local pollution, by reducing the running hours of small and very polluting diesel generators.

The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The project is in line with the EIB's External Lending Mandate 2014 - 2020 and the Economic Resilience Initiative.

Related documents
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Other links
Related press
Lebanon: EIB finances Lebanese IPT Powertech Group to improve energy efficiency of telecom sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Publication Date
12 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87575727
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184811044
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Data sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Related press
Lebanon: EIB finances Lebanese IPT Powertech Group to improve energy efficiency of telecom sector

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lebanon: EIB finances Lebanese IPT Powertech Group to improve energy efficiency of telecom sector
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM LEBANON

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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