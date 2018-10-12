Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Sector(s)
Education : € 750,000
Telecom : € 750,000
Health : € 1,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 1,500,000
Services : € 4,500,000
Energy : € 6,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/03/2019 : € 750,000
29/03/2019 : € 750,000
29/03/2019 : € 1,500,000
29/03/2019 : € 1,500,000
29/03/2019 : € 4,500,000
29/03/2019 : € 6,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/03/2019
20180638
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP
MERIDIAM SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 505 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Fund will finance primarily greenfield infrastructure projects in the energy and power, transportation, environmental infrastructure, social infrastructure and telecommunications sectors across Africa.

The fund will make investments predominantly in greenfield projects, but may also invest in selected secondary projects at the operational stage. The fund will generally seek to acquire significant minority or majority stakes of the junior/equity capital in each project with strong corporate governance rights to be able to monitor and manage project risks. The proposed transaction would be an incremental commitment for the EIB, in addition to the existing commitment of EUR 30 million.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

SECTION Q : HUMAN HEALTH AND SOCIAL WORK ACTIVITIES SECTION D : ELECTRICITY, GAS, STEAM AND AIR CONDITIONING SUPPLY SECTION E : WATER SUPPLY; SEWERAGE, WASTE MANAGEMENT AND REMEDIATION ACTIVITIES SECTION H : TRANSPORTATION AND STORAGE SECTION J : INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION SECTION P : EDUCATION

Related documents
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87542002
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180638
Sector(s)
Health
Energy
Water, sewerage
Services
Telecom
Education
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP
Other links
Summary sheet
MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP
Data sheet
MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications