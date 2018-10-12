MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND TOP UP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Fund will finance primarily greenfield infrastructure projects in the energy and power, transportation, environmental infrastructure, social infrastructure and telecommunications sectors across Africa.
The fund will make investments predominantly in greenfield projects, but may also invest in selected secondary projects at the operational stage. The fund will generally seek to acquire significant minority or majority stakes of the junior/equity capital in each project with strong corporate governance rights to be able to monitor and manage project risks. The proposed transaction would be an incremental commitment for the EIB, in addition to the existing commitment of EUR 30 million.
The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.
SECTION Q : HUMAN HEALTH AND SOCIAL WORK ACTIVITIES SECTION D : ELECTRICITY, GAS, STEAM AND AIR CONDITIONING SUPPLY SECTION E : WATER SUPPLY; SEWERAGE, WASTE MANAGEMENT AND REMEDIATION ACTIVITIES SECTION H : TRANSPORTATION AND STORAGE SECTION J : INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION SECTION P : EDUCATION
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.