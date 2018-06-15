CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

The project will notably include works for the refurbishment and energy efficiency upgrade of public buildings, the installation of solar panels on such buildings and public lighting investments (e.g. replacement of existing lamps by less energy consuming equivalents). The project aims at addressing several needs which became even more acute following the Syria crisis (which had a severe impact on the municipal services being provided in Jordan). There is increased pressure on the already insufficient services to meet demands from both host communities and refugee populations. The project will bring substantial benefits in terms of enhanced social infrastructure, regional development, and positive environmental impact, especially in municipalities remote from economic centers. The project will contribute to reducing the cost of electricity for municipalities by implementing renewable energy and energy efficiency sub-projects. It will allow municipalities to reallocate those energy savings to other urgent priorities under their responsibility (e.g. health, education). In that respect, the project is a high priority for the Jordanian government and is fully in line with the EU and EIB priorities and objectives in the country.