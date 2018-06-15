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CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 45,000,000
Energy : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/10/2019 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Related press
Jordan: The EU Bank supports the implementation of the Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme

Summary sheet

Release date
23 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/10/2019
20180615
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
CITIES AND VILLAGES DEVELOPMENT BANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 114 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project, structured as a framework loan, consists in the implementation of energy efficiency improvements targeting Jordanian municipal buildings and infrastructure throughout Jordan with 100 municipalities as targeted beneficiaries.

The project will notably include works for the refurbishment and energy efficiency upgrade of public buildings, the installation of solar panels on such buildings and public lighting investments (e.g. replacement of existing lamps by less energy consuming equivalents). The project aims at addressing several needs which became even more acute following the Syria crisis (which had a severe impact on the municipal services being provided in Jordan). There is increased pressure on the already insufficient services to meet demands from both host communities and refugee populations. The project will bring substantial benefits in terms of enhanced social infrastructure, regional development, and positive environmental impact, especially in municipalities remote from economic centers. The project will contribute to reducing the cost of electricity for municipalities by implementing renewable energy and energy efficiency sub-projects. It will allow municipalities to reallocate those energy savings to other urgent priorities under their responsibility (e.g. health, education). In that respect, the project is a high priority for the Jordanian government and is fully in line with the EU and EIB priorities and objectives in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will bring substantial benefits in terms of enhanced social infrastructure, regional development, and positive environmental impact, by generating energy savings with energy efficiency and renewable energy investments throughout Jordan. It will contribute to the objective set by the current EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities and Compact to develop energy efficiency and renewable energy investments to attain reduction of energy use by 2020 by 20% and improve contribution of renewables in electricity general to 15%. The project is fully in line with EIB's objectives under the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate (ELM), specifically the 2014-2020 ELM Climate Strategy which calls for the development of energy efficiency and renewal energy investments.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the Project will be undertaken in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The operation is targeting the public sector and therefore the final beneficiaries are assessed as public companies for procurement purposes. In any case, the Bank will require the Intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Jordan: The EU Bank supports the implementation of the Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
19 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91288243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180615
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Data sheet
CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Related press
Jordan: The EU Bank supports the implementation of the Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: The EU Bank supports the implementation of the Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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