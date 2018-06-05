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NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Israel : € 7,500,000
Industry : € 7,500,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2021 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Related press
Israel: EIB provides Brenmiller Energy with €7.5 million for innovative thermal storage factory

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2021
20180605
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 18 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of a production plant for the commercial roll-out of innovative, cost-competitive large-scale, long-duration thermal energy storage units suitable for different market applications and segments.

The aim of the operation is to co-finance under the InnovFin Energy Demonstration Projects ("EDP") the design, construction and operation of a manufacturing plant to produce and commercialise innovative thermal storage systems across Europe, North America and Africa. The Company plans the rollout of efficient and flexible clean energy storage modules. Its final purpose is to allow the stabilisation of the renewable energy production by adding flexibility to existing plants, eliminating the need for polluting back up conventional plants and lowering electricity prices and emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project research, development and innovation (RDI) activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, which are already authorised facilities that will not change their already-authorised scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will therefore not be needed for the RDI stage as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It could, however, be that the implementation and expansion of both demonstration manufacturing plants may require an EIA at the locations of project implementation. The Bank's services will put as a condition precedent for the final disbursements that the provider has to inform the Bank whether an EIA is necessary or and if yes, require that a positive EIA is a condition precedent for such disbursements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. However, the promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Other links
Related press
Israel: EIB provides Brenmiller Energy with €7.5 million for innovative thermal storage factory

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Publication Date
14 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92271668
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180605
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Other links
Summary sheet
NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Data sheet
NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Related press
Israel: EIB provides Brenmiller Energy with €7.5 million for innovative thermal storage factory

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Israel: EIB provides Brenmiller Energy with €7.5 million for innovative thermal storage factory
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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