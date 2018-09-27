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CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,950,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cape Verde : € 21,950,000
Energy : € 482,900
Telecom : € 21,467,100
Signature date(s)
10/04/2019 : € 482,900
10/04/2019 : € 21,467,100
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Related press
Cape Verde: EIB backs high-speed Cabo Verde internet and telecom connection

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/04/2019
20180600
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
CABO VERDE TELECOM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 25 million (EUR 22 million)
USD 60 million (EUR 53 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Telecom - Information and communication
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Cape Verde to increase the availability and quality of mobile and fixed high speed broadband services - based on 3G, 4G and Fiber to the x (FTTx) - as well as the construction and installation of a submarine cable branch to link Cape Verde to a Latin America to Europe submarine cable system.

The project constitutes the next step in the development of the telecommunications infrastructure in Cape Verde. With the expansion of the mobile broadband and fiber networks, in addition to the necessary upgrade of the international connectivity, the telecommunications services in the country are expected to get closer to the international state-of-the-art standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, telecommunications projects including submarine cables would not fall under Annex I or II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU. The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and, in any case, the preparation of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) at least for the submarine cable part of the project to ensure that appropriate mitigation measures are adopted.

Implementation of the project will be done in line with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Cape Verde: EIB backs high-speed Cabo Verde internet and telecom connection

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
13 Apr 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86633053
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180600
Sector(s)
Telecom
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cape Verde
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
26 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164600833
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180600
Sector(s)
Telecom
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cape Verde
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Data sheet
CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Related press
Cape Verde: EIB backs high-speed Cabo Verde internet and telecom connection

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cape Verde: EIB backs high-speed Cabo Verde internet and telecom connection
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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