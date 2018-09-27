CAPE VERDE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's investments in Cape Verde to increase the availability and quality of mobile and fixed high speed broadband services - based on 3G, 4G and Fiber to the x (FTTx) - as well as the construction and installation of a submarine cable branch to link Cape Verde to a Latin America to Europe submarine cable system.
The project constitutes the next step in the development of the telecommunications infrastructure in Cape Verde. With the expansion of the mobile broadband and fiber networks, in addition to the necessary upgrade of the international connectivity, the telecommunications services in the country are expected to get closer to the international state-of-the-art standards.
If located in the EU, telecommunications projects including submarine cables would not fall under Annex I or II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU. The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and, in any case, the preparation of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) at least for the submarine cable part of the project to ensure that appropriate mitigation measures are adopted.
Implementation of the project will be done in line with EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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