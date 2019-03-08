AN POST INNOVATION AND DIGITALISATION

Summary sheet
Modernisation programme of An Post, Ireland's national postal operator
An Post is Ireland's national postal operator and runs the post office network with over 1 000 outlets. The company is undertaking a major modernisation programme that supports its strategic plan for medium and long-term future. The key constituent parts of the investments are the automation and modernisation of the parcels business, the replacing of one third of its diesel fleet with electric vehicles, the digitalisation of the entire front-end of the business, as well as the development of new financial products for the retail market and the renewal of post offices.
The investment and activities included in the project are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per the EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be assessed by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EU or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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