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GAGEO I FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 19,500,000
Credit lines : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 10,500,000
20/12/2019 : € 19,500,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - GAGEO I FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
9 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20180580
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAGEO I FUND
GAGEO ASSET FINANCE SERVICES SAS,FRANCE TITRISATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EUR 30m investment in GAGEO I, a first-of-a-kind EUR 200m debt fund providing mid- to long- term collateralised lending to European SMEs and Mid-Caps, backed by inventory and equipment critical to business continuity. The operation is proposed under EFSI.

The projects addresses the European SMEs and Mid-Caps financing gap by investing in the fund Gageo I. This debt fund targets investments in Europe (mainly in France), through a non granular and diversified portfolio of long-term debt instruments backed by inventory and equipment critical to business continuity. Thanks to its innovative structure, the fund will complement the deficient and weakly diversified SMEs and Mid-Caps financing offer, enhance co-investments and support employment and growth in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Fund has been assessed by EIB as investing only in private companies not being subject to the EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Overall, the Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund follow fair and transparent procurement procedures and satisfy the criteria of economy and efficiency.

Related documents
17/12/2019 - GAGEO I FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - GAGEO I FUND
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
124724101
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180580
Last update
17 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
France, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - GAGEO I FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
GAGEO I FUND
Data sheet
GAGEO I FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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