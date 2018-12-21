BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

The project consists of a funded risk participation scheme under a partial delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses in respect of each defaulted loan of a non-granular and pre-selected portfolio of corporate and mid-cap loans. The objective of the operation is releasing resources that will be used to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-cap financing, thereby facilitating new lending to projects carried out by small companies, mainly in Spain but also in other EU countries. Consequently, the proposed transaction would promote medium and long-term lending for capital investment and would contribute to strengthen the productivity and competitiveness of SMEs and mid-caps. Some of the projects will foster investments in, among other sectors, knowledge economy, renewable energy and energy efficiency, protection of the environment and natural resource efficiency. A minimum of 70% of the new portfolio will be dedicated to SMEs, with mid-caps accounting for up to 30%.