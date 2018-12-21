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BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 69,946,261.19
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 69,946,261.19
Credit lines : € 69,946,261.19
Signature date(s)
10/05/2019 : € 13,357,079.25
10/05/2019 : € 56,589,181.94
Other links
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Related press
Spain: EIB and Banca March provide EUR 340m to finance SMEs and mid-caps

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/05/2019
20180578
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
BANCA MARCH SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an EIB guarantee to create additional lending capacity for mid-cap financing in Spain.

The project consists of a funded risk participation scheme under a partial delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses in respect of each defaulted loan of a non-granular and pre-selected portfolio of corporate and mid-cap loans. The objective of the operation is releasing resources that will be used to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-cap financing, thereby facilitating new lending to projects carried out by small companies, mainly in Spain but also in other EU countries. Consequently, the proposed transaction would promote medium and long-term lending for capital investment and would contribute to strengthen the productivity and competitiveness of SMEs and mid-caps. Some of the projects will foster investments in, among other sectors, knowledge economy, renewable energy and energy efficiency, protection of the environment and natural resource efficiency. A minimum of 70% of the new portfolio will be dedicated to SMEs, with mid-caps accounting for up to 30%.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Related documents
12/04/2019 - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Banca March provide EUR 340m to finance SMEs and mid-caps

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Publication Date
12 Apr 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
91659491
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180578
Last update
12 Apr 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Data sheet
BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Related press
Spain: EIB and Banca March provide EUR 340m to finance SMEs and mid-caps

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Banca March provide EUR 340m to finance SMEs and mid-caps
Other links
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Photogallery

• The EIB has provided Banca March with a EUR 70m Investment Plan for Europe guarantee to support mid-caps and EUR 100m in financing for SMEs
Signature - EIB and Banca March provide EUR 340m to finance Spanish SMEs and mid-caps
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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