South-Moravia Regional Rolling Stock

Summary sheet
The project will finance the acquisition of around 37 new passenger trainsets to increase the quality of rail services in the South–Moravia region.
The project, which is expected to promote rail travel and discourage the use of private vehicles, will contribute to reduce greenhouse emissions and improve road safety. It is expected therefore to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.
The project will contribute to develop a more sustainable transport in the region, in line with EU objectives. The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The Notice on the opening of the procurement procedure for the purchase of rolling stock has already been announced in the EU Official Journal (call for tender TED 2016 / S 240-437117).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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