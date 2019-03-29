Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VIVASURE (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 10,000,000
Health : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/03/2019 : € 5,000,000
29/03/2019 : € 5,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Ireland: EIB unveils financing for Irish innovation as Galway medtech firm Vivasure Medical gets EUR 10 million backing

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/03/2019
20180548
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIVASURE (EGFF)
VIVASURE MEDICAL LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 26 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project will provide finance to Vivasure Medical, an innovative medtech company based in Ireland, to support the development of pioneering surgical closure device products for vascular access procedures.

The project will help the promoter to develop Research & Development (R&D) and capex related activities in order to develop and produce products in the vascular closure devices business.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

EIB support for innovation investment by Vivasure to improve medical devices should be proactively highlighted to Irish business and specialist medical media and video material sought. An announcement around an EIB briefing to the medical technology cluster in Galway should be considered as a backdrop to the announcement. Reference to broader EIB support for new technology should be made to highlight the broader context and investment gap.

Related documents
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB unveils financing for Irish innovation as Galway medtech firm Vivasure Medical gets EUR 10 million backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
Publication Date
1 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90267590
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180548
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
Publication Date
1 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173590330
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180548
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
VIVASURE (EGFF)
Data sheet
VIVASURE (EGFF)
Related press
Ireland: EIB unveils financing for Irish innovation as Galway medtech firm Vivasure Medical gets EUR 10 million backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB unveils financing for Irish innovation as Galway medtech firm Vivasure Medical gets EUR 10 million backing
Other links
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVASURE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications