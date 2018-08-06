RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project consists in of an investment fund providing debt and mezzanine financing to energy access companies that provide distributed generation solutions (primarily based on solar energy) to households and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) mainly Africa and Asia.
The financing offered by the Fund will include working capital to finance inventory and/or receivables of energy access companies, as well as project debt to finance larger distributed generation projects for SMEs. Investments will be primarily in USD, and on a selective basis in local currencies. The targeted geographical allocation of the Fund is 60% Sub-Saharan Africa and 40% South-Southeast Asia. The Fund will address a financing gap in the off-grid solar market, where the growth of off-grid solar energy providers is hampered by the lack of financing available from commercial banks due to the illiquidity of assets to be utilised as security by lenders.
The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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