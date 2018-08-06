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RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,034,333.61
Sector(s)
Energy : € 27,034,333.61
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 27,034,333.61
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND
Related story
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Summary sheet

Release date
4 September 2018
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 06/08/2018
20180476
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND
RESPONSABILITY INVESTMENTS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists in of an investment fund providing debt and mezzanine financing to energy access companies that provide distributed generation solutions (primarily based on solar energy) to households and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) mainly Africa and Asia.

The financing offered by the Fund will include working capital to finance inventory and/or receivables of energy access companies, as well as project debt to finance larger distributed generation projects for SMEs. Investments will be primarily in USD, and on a selective basis in local currencies. The targeted geographical allocation of the Fund is 60% Sub-Saharan Africa and 40% South-Southeast Asia. The Fund will address a financing gap in the off-grid solar market, where the growth of off-grid solar energy providers is hampered by the lack of financing available from commercial banks due to the illiquidity of assets to be utilised as security by lenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND
Publication Date
7 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86806716
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND
Data sheet
RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND
Related story
Cold fusion? You’re getting warmer

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Cold fusion? You’re getting warmer
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESPONSABILITY ACCESS TO CLEAN POWER FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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