TB Clean Urban Transport Fleet Renewal

Summary sheet
The project is part of the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Spain (2018-0060) approved by the Board of Directors on July, 17th 2018, to support both public and private promoters operating under a public service contract responsible for transport of passengers in urban areas of Spanish municipalities. The project includes: (i) the renewal of Barcelona's urban public bus transport fleet within the period 2018-2021 (natural gas, hybrid diesel/electric and electricity) and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, namely on-board IT systems and electric charging stations.
The renewal and improvement of bus public transport - including the deployment of cleaner technology - will contribute to reduce pollution and promote low-carbon transport. In addition, the investments will have the capacity to improve the quality of public transport service, helping thus to reduce reliance on private cars and maintain or increase public transport share. The project falls under the Cleaner Transport Facility since it contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.
The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses), software and IT systems for bus operation and charging stations do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required. The Bank will request, for electric charging stations components, the technical report of the project. The Bank will request, after project completion, information from the Promoter on the disposal of the buses to be replaced.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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