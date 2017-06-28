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E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 29,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 29,000,000
Industry : € 29,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/05/2022 : € 29,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related press
Estonia: EIB to support dairy producer E-Piim under Investment Plan for Europe
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
8 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/05/2022
20180381
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION
PIIMANDUSUEHISTU E-PIIM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 29 million
EUR 154 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project scope is the construction of a greenfield dairy plant located in Paide, Estonia. The new plant will process milk and produce high value-added dairy products such as hard and semi-hard cheese, pasteurized cream and sweet whey powder. The new plant will process up to 1 150 tons per day of milk, as well as 85 tons per day of whey concentrate, and it will produce per year: (i) 32 600 tons of hard and semi-hard cheese, (ii) 11 600 tons of fresh pasteurized cream; (iii) 26 800 tons of sweet whey powder.

The project is a greenfield dairy plant that will complement the promoter's existing assets. The proposed investment underpins the promoter's strategy to increase the competitiveness of its business through expansion of capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Related press
Estonia: EIB to support dairy producer E-Piim under Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87783069
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180381
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION
Data sheet
E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION
Related press
Estonia: EIB to support dairy producer E-Piim under Investment Plan for Europe
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: EIB to support dairy producer E-Piim under Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-PIIM DAIRY EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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