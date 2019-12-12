NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consists of a framework loan to finance investments proposed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) in Nigeria. The project includes the rehabilitation and upgrading of rural roads and agro-logistics centres in 13 participating States in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The rehabilitation/upgrade of rural and state access roads and construction of agro-logistic centers is expected to positively contribute to the economic and social development of Nigeria. The project is focused on and will support the development of infrastructure essential for the agriculture and agri-business sectors, and also for other rural industry.
The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project during appraisal and will require that the project complies with the EIB's environmental and social principles and standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project financed by EIB loan takes into consideration the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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