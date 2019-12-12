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NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Nigeria : € 150,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 40,500,000
Transport : € 109,500,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2023 : € 40,500,000
29/12/2023 : € 109,500,000
Other links
Related public register
29/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
28 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2023
20180376
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 335 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to finance investments proposed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) in Nigeria. The project includes the rehabilitation and upgrading of rural roads and agro-logistics centres in 13 participating States in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The rehabilitation/upgrade of rural and state access roads and construction of agro-logistic centers is expected to positively contribute to the economic and social development of Nigeria. The project is focused on and will support the development of infrastructure essential for the agriculture and agri-business sectors, and also for other rural industry.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project during appraisal and will require that the project complies with the EIB's environmental and social principles and standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project financed by EIB loan takes into consideration the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 December 2019
29 December 2023
Related documents
29/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
29 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227498824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180376
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
NIGERIA ACCESS TO AGRI MARKETS FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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