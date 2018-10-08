Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The proposed operation consists in a EFSI participation of up to EUR 100m in RiverRock Senior Loan Fund I, a EUR 1bn target fund investing in diversified senior private debt investments in mid-Caps around Europe.
The Fund will provide debt financing to mainly mid-caps which, on a stand-alone basis, would be too small to be financed directly by the Bank. The EIB investment intends to contribute to bridge the financing gap arising from the withdrawal of traditional debt providers. It will provide customised debt financing to enterprises ready to pay a premium for tailor-made solutions that will accompany them adequately in their growth plan. An investment in the Fund would not overlap with the support provided to the market by the Bank, directly or indirectly, through one of its existing funding or guarantee programmes. The Fund will undertake investments mainly in the European Union.
The Fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments comply with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
For investments located inside the EU, the Fund will be assessed by EIB as investing only in private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Fund invests in projects subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund to be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.