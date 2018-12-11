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MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 49,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 49,000,000
Urban development : € 49,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/03/2019 : € 49,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB
Related press
Spain: EIB finances expansion and energy efficiency improvement of Madrid’s social housing stock
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Summary sheet

Release date
11 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/03/2019
20180337
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE MADRID
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 49 million
EUR 99 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of new social housing units for rent; the energy efficiency and accessibility refurbishments of existing social housing units, falling under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings (SFSB) initiative; and improvements to the urban environment in municipalities in the Madrid region.

The project concerns the construction of new social housing units and the energy rehabilitation of existing housing stock in the region of Madrid, where demand for social housing is unmet. The project will contribute to the climate action priorities of the Union and the energy efficiency target of Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the works in built-up urban areas, all of the works are deemed to have no significant negative environmental or social impact. Exceptionally, a work may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended). In these cases the Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the Directive whether an EIA procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits, public consultations and authorisation processes during appraisal, including mitigation / compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). Currently there is no Nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB) requirement definition in Spain so the proposed operation must accomplish the reference values published in the Commission recommendation (EU) 2016/1318: net primary energy consumption should be lower or equal to 40 kWh/m2/y. After completion of works, new buildings and refurbished buildings will contribute to reduce the energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
10/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB
Related projects
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB finances expansion and energy efficiency improvement of Madrid’s social housing stock

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB
Publication Date
10 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85762814
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180337
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB
Other links
Summary sheet
MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB
Data sheet
MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB
Related press
Spain: EIB finances expansion and energy efficiency improvement of Madrid’s social housing stock
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLATFORM

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB finances expansion and energy efficiency improvement of Madrid’s social housing stock
Other links
Related public register
10/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLATFORM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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