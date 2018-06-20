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E-HEALTH IRELAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 225,000,000
Health : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/10/2018 : € 225,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-HEALTH IRELAND
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 225 million backing for Irish eHealth programme

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/10/2018
20180276
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
E-HEALTH IRELAND
IRELAND - HEALTH SERVICE EXECUTIVE,DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 455 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project involves the strategic investments in digitalisation of the Irish health sector, including supporting the National Electronic Health Record Programme. The programme is well embedded in the E-Health Strategy for Ireland.

This project will include the design of the national configuration of e-health solutions and the technical delivery as outlined in the relevant national policy, the E-Health Strategy for Ireland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in health facilities, universities and public research facilities, which are not specifically mentioned in the Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment, amending directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal, including the potential impacts of some of the capital investments concerned.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
21/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-HEALTH IRELAND
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 225 million backing for Irish eHealth programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-HEALTH IRELAND
Publication Date
21 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84177054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180276
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-HEALTH IRELAND
Other links
Summary sheet
E-HEALTH IRELAND
Data sheet
E-HEALTH IRELAND
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 225 million backing for Irish eHealth programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 225 million backing for Irish eHealth programme
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E-HEALTH IRELAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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