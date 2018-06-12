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CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Related press
Finland: EIB backs security of energy supply by weatherproofing Caruna

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2018
20180250
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
CARUNA NETWORKS OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 445 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-component investment programme in the electricity distribution network in the South West and the North of Finland in the 2018-2019 period. The programme includes network reinforcements and refurbishments in high, medium and low voltage networks as well as the replacement of overhead lines with underground cables motivated by climate adaptation reasons.

The project will allow the promoter to connect new users including renewable generation as well as to maintain and improve the reliability and quality standards of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations will be reviewed during the appraisal as well as the possibility of impacts on sites of nature conservation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the schemes have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB backs security of energy supply by weatherproofing Caruna

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87148674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180250
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142795937
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180250
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Other links
Summary sheet
CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Data sheet
CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Related press
Finland: EIB backs security of energy supply by weatherproofing Caruna

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB backs security of energy supply by weatherproofing Caruna
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications