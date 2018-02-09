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HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 10,000,000
Industry : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2018 : € 5,000,000
3/12/2018 : € 5,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Latvia: HansaMatrix gets first Juncker Plan support for a private sector company

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2018
20180209
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
HANSAMATRIX AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 20 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

HansaMatrix is a Latvian electronics manufacturing company active in the engineering and electronics sectors. The Company designs, produces and assembles electronic printed circuit boards (PCB's) and other electronic components for segments such as: Data Networks (data routers, GSM base station infrastructure, optical switches etc); Industrial products (e.g. communication headsets, smart grid, remote controls etc.); Internet of Things (IoT) (e.g. hardware of IoT sensors and nodes) and others (e.g., displays, scientific and medical equipment etc.). The Company possesses modern production and engineering facilities and is seeking to further expand its operations. It is serving European business customers, mostly in the Baltics and Northern Europe.

The investments are expected to support the Company in its ongoing growth strategy based on the expansion of its manufacturing capacities, as well as activities in research, development and innovation to optimise and complement the current range of service offerings. All investments will be located in Latvia, at the Company's existing sites near Riga, Parogre and Ventspils. Furthermore, the project is expected to contribute to the further development of the local industrial sector and the creation of skilled jobs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB lending would be dedicated to the financing of the Company's research and development (R&D) operational expenses and new manufacturing equipment, as well as a new warehouse building at an already existing site. The construction activities have been screened out by the local competent authorities in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. All other activities part of the project would not fall under any Annex of the said Directive and are not expected to require any further authorisations. The Bank reviews in detail the relevant environmental and social aspects during the appraisal processes.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Latvia: HansaMatrix gets first Juncker Plan support for a private sector company

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86914712
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180209
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174448678
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180209
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Data sheet
HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related press
Latvia: HansaMatrix gets first Juncker Plan support for a private sector company

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Latvia: HansaMatrix gets first Juncker Plan support for a private sector company
Other links
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications