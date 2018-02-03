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IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 310,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 310,000,000
Urban development : € 310,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2020 : € 60,000,000
23/12/2019 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
20/11/2019 - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB provides maiden financing to in’li to speed up construction of affordable housing in Île-de-France
Related story
Affordable in Paris

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2019
20180203
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
IN'LI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 310 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of a construction programme of affordable housing in the French region of Ile-de-France.

The project aims to alleviate the shortage of rental housing at affordable rents around the city of Paris and thus to increase the supply of affordable housing available to the middle income households, who find it increasingly difficult to find appropriate housing in the vicinity of their workplace.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB financing will support construction of housing units which will be conform to RT2012 (the French energy efficiency regulation for buildings), therefore this project will have a positive impact on the achievement of France's national energy efficiency targets. The competent authority will have to determine whether each subproject is subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure according to the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of each subproject to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), and on other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

By contributing to bridge the significant gap between supply and offer of affordable housing in Ile-de-France, the project will support social inclusion.

Related documents
20/11/2019 - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Other links
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB provides maiden financing to in’li to speed up construction of affordable housing in Île-de-France

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Publication Date
19 Nov 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
124674338
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180203
Last update
20 Nov 2019
Sector(s)
Urban development
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
20/11/2019 - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Other links
Summary sheet
IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Data sheet
IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB provides maiden financing to in’li to speed up construction of affordable housing in Île-de-France
Related story
Affordable in Paris

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB provides maiden financing to in’li to speed up construction of affordable housing in Île-de-France
Related story
Affordable in Paris
Other links
Related EFSI register
20/11/2019 - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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