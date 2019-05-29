RENFE SUBURBAN SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT MADRID

Summary sheet
The project consists of acquisition of 211 electric trainsets of high capacity to replace ageing rolling stock in Madrid suburban rail services.
The project supports the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities. The project is expected to generate operating and maintenance costs savings. It should also improve the quality, accessibility and comfort of the services, as well as reduce the number of incidences. As one of the pillars of the plan for improvement of suburban services, fleet renewal is expected to foster modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share) and therefore to contribute to the reduction of accidents, pollution and noise levels especially within urban agglomerations, as well as carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The project will thus contribute to meeting the Bank's target for support to climate action. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. The project's compliance with the Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/452/11) is to be confirmed during the appraisal.
The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots), not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock, will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to modal shift from road to railways.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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