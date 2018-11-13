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PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports improvement of public transport in the city of Plzeň

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2019
20180187
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT
PLZENSKE MESTSKE DOPRAVNI PODNIKY AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 163 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the purchase of up to 34 replacement tram vehicles, the purchase of up to 34 replacement trolley-buses and the reconstruction of the depot facilities in Slovany, Czech Republic (including the modernisation of the power supply infrastructure in Bory and Letna).

The project will help the promoter meet its objectives related to the provision of providing public transport services in Pilsen. It will finance parts of a long-term investment strategy that has been identified by the promoter as necessary to enable it meet its long-term objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Czech Republic, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC) where appropriate. If applicable, compliance with the other EU Directives and the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports improvement of public transport in the city of Plzeň

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Publication Date
21 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86184251
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180187
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Data sheet
PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports improvement of public transport in the city of Plzeň

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports improvement of public transport in the city of Plzeň
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PILSEN PUBLIC TRANSPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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