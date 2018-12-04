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KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 95,000,000
Transport : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2019 : € 95,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG

Summary sheet

Release date
4 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2019
20180174
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG
ASFINAG AUTOBAHNEN- UND SCHNELLSTRASSEN-FINANZIERUNGS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 95 million
EUR 201 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the refurbishment of the existing tube and construction of a second tube of an 8-km long cross border road tunnel connecting Slovenia with Austria. The project will bring the tunnel into conformity with EU safety standards and add capacity to meet demand.

This project will lead to increased safety standards, in line with EU requirements, and, in turn, to a reduced likelihood of traffic accidents as well as to reduced waiting times for domestic and cross-country traffic, often significant due to frequent queues on both sides.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a positive impact by reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) and pollutants (Nitrogen Oxide - NOx, hydrocarbons and dusts) emitted in the air by queuing vehicles. With regards to the excavation material, landfills have been identified and relevant approvals have been obtained or approval is in progress. The impact is otherwise deemed as minor or moderate (as to e.g. underground water or dust in the air during the construction period) and relevant mitigation measures are foreseen.

The public procurement tender for the project was published in the Official Journal of the European Union in December 2017 under the number: 2017/S 242-502081. The Bank will confirm during the appraisal that the project has been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directives 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU).

Related documents
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88027145
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180174
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG
Other links
Summary sheet
KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG
Data sheet
KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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