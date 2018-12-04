KARAWANKENTUNNEL ASFINAG

Summary sheet
The project consists of the refurbishment of the existing tube and construction of a second tube of an 8-km long cross border road tunnel connecting Slovenia with Austria. The project will bring the tunnel into conformity with EU safety standards and add capacity to meet demand.
This project will lead to increased safety standards, in line with EU requirements, and, in turn, to a reduced likelihood of traffic accidents as well as to reduced waiting times for domestic and cross-country traffic, often significant due to frequent queues on both sides.
The project is expected to have a positive impact by reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) and pollutants (Nitrogen Oxide - NOx, hydrocarbons and dusts) emitted in the air by queuing vehicles. With regards to the excavation material, landfills have been identified and relevant approvals have been obtained or approval is in progress. The impact is otherwise deemed as minor or moderate (as to e.g. underground water or dust in the air during the construction period) and relevant mitigation measures are foreseen.
The public procurement tender for the project was published in the Official Journal of the European Union in December 2017 under the number: 2017/S 242-502081. The Bank will confirm during the appraisal that the project has been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directives 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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