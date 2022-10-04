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CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2022 : € 150,000,000
15/11/2022 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR - Links to environmental information
Related press
Celtic Interconnector agreements signed between France and Ireland
Related press
EirGrid and RTE Sign Technical and Financial Agreements for Celtic Interconnector

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2022
20180149
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR
EIRGRID PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1623 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of a High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link interconnecting France and Ireland across the Celtic Sea. The project will have a rated capacity of 700 MW, DC voltage of 320 kV and a total route length of 575 km, of which 500 km offshore. The offshore route of the project will cross French, British and Irish waters.

The project will establish the first direct electricity interconnection between the island of Ireland and continental Europe. Ireland is currently interconnected to continental Europe only via Great Britain. The project will thus enable the direct integration of the Irish electricity market into EU's market and improve the operation of the power system under growing shares of renewable power generation. It will help ease generation constraints and allow the evacuation of surplus renewable generation in both directions, thereby helping reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is fundamental in the path to decarbonisation of the Island of Ireland. It addresses significant market failures (in particular incomplete markets/imperfect competition, i.e. no direct physical link to mainland Europe) and leads to excellent economic and social benefits. The quality of the Project is also reflected in its robust governance. The Project has a strong policy contribution in that it represents the first interconnector between Ireland and another EU Member State after Brexit. This assists progression towards national and EU climate and energy targets. The sponsors have requested for the Bank to be a cornerstone lender in order to contribute to the long-term financing required by this type of asset, while also mitigating the financial burden on electricity consumers. The EIB contribution also translates into support in raising complementary funds by reassuring other stakeholders that the project is of high quality and its structure appropriate.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The route of the project is entirely subsea/underground, thus the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The project is subject to various consenting regimes in Ireland, UK and France. According to national legislation, the project was screened in for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in Ireland and France, while an EIA is not required to support the permitting of the works in UK waters. While the required applications have been filed, the permits have not been granted yet. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 October 2022
15 November 2022
Related documents
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR - Links to environmental information
Other links
Related press
Celtic Interconnector agreements signed between France and Ireland
Related press
EirGrid and RTE Sign Technical and Financial Agreements for Celtic Interconnector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
6 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158819700
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180149
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR - Links to environmental information
Publication Date
6 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164957878
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180149
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR - Links to environmental information
Other links
Summary sheet
CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR
Data sheet
CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
Celtic Interconnector agreements signed between France and Ireland
Related press
EirGrid and RTE Sign Technical and Financial Agreements for Celtic Interconnector

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Celtic Interconnector agreements signed between France and Ireland
Related press
EirGrid and RTE Sign Technical and Financial Agreements for Celtic Interconnector
Other links
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR - Links to environmental information

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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