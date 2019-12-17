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NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 88,250,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 88,250,000
Industry : € 88,250,000
Signature date(s)
5/07/2022 : € 24,500,000
21/12/2020 : € 24,750,000
17/12/2019 : € 39,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
13/05/2020 - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
20 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2019
20180136
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
ESTEVE HEALTHCARE SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 88 million
EUR 222 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the neuroscience Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) programme of Esteve, a Spanish international pharmaceutical company, in the period 2019-2022.

The aim is to finance RDI activities carried out in various therapeutic areas such as neurology, psychiatry and pain management. The EIB loan will also cover expenditures into innovative manufacturing processes and IT expenses related to the company's digitalisation. The project will be managed from the company's headquarters in Barcelona (Spain).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
13/05/2020 - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87789535
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180136
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238956780
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180136
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
13 May 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
93695780
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180136
Last update
13 May 2020
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
13/05/2020 - NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
NEUROSCIENCE R&D AND INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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