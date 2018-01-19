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RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2019 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Summary sheet

Release date
21 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2019
20180119
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
COMPAGNIE DE CHAUFFAGE INTERCOMMUNALE DE L'AGGLOMERATION GRENOBLOISE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion and modernisation of the district heating service of the Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, a region located in eastern France, in the Isère department.

The project will support a 5-year investment programme to further develop the Grenoble District Heating (DH) network, the second biggest in France. The loan will finance investments in heat generation upgrades aiming at increasing efficiency and penetration of renewable sources and also distribution network developments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

District heating projects typically fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The district heating works are planned on the existing systems, which have been initially screened out based on their technical characteristics and criteria defined in the national regulation. During appraisal, the EIB will assess the environmental and social risks of the project and alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation, including Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU. This includes review of environmental permitting screening decisions and related environmental management plans. The Project is not expected to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation. The expected main negative impacts of the Project schemes are related to construction works. These impacts are temporary in nature and can be appropriately mitigated applying proper industrial working practices. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment. It will use efficiently generated heat from cogeneration plants and will reduce heat losses from the networks. In this way it will ensure the supply of reliable and efficient heating to consumers while reducing air pollution emissions including greenhouse gases.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Publication Date
11 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83890495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180119
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Publication Date
8 Feb 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88681243
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180119
Last update
8 Feb 2019
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Other links
Summary sheet
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Data sheet
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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