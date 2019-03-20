CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)

Summary sheet
The project consists of the financing for an amount of up to EUR 110 million of the construction of a new, energy-efficient and state-of-the-art general hospital in Tournai (Belgium's Walloon region) for a total project cost of EUR 270 million of which EUR 220 million of EIB-eligible costs. The construction will start in 2020 and the new hospital will become operational in 2023. The new hospital will replace several existing sites that were becoming obsolete.
The project will rationalise and substantially improve the quality of the healthcare offer in the area and it will contribute to a wider urban regeneration and economic growth in the region.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The project has been subject to a full EIA and the non technical summary (NTS) has been made available to the Bank. During the appraisal, the Bank will revise the full EIA. In line with Directive 2010/31, the building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during the appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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