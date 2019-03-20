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CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 145,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 145,000,000
Health : € 145,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2020 : € 145,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Etude d’incidences sur l’environnement
Related public register
26/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Résumé Non Technique

Summary sheet

Release date
20 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2020
20180036
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE WALLONIE PICARDE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 306 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing for an amount of up to EUR 110 million of the construction of a new, energy-efficient and state-of-the-art general hospital in Tournai (Belgium's Walloon region) for a total project cost of EUR 270 million of which EUR 220 million of EIB-eligible costs. The construction will start in 2020 and the new hospital will become operational in 2023. The new hospital will replace several existing sites that were becoming obsolete.

The project will rationalise and substantially improve the quality of the healthcare offer in the area and it will contribute to a wider urban regeneration and economic growth in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The project has been subject to a full EIA and the non technical summary (NTS) has been made available to the Bank. During the appraisal, the Bank will revise the full EIA. In line with Directive 2010/31, the building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during the appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Etude d’incidences sur l’environnement
26/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Résumé Non Technique

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122873909
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180036
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Etude d’incidences sur l’environnement
Publication Date
24 Sep 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85663700
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180036
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Résumé Non Technique
Publication Date
26 Sep 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85654995
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180036
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Etude d’incidences sur l’environnement
Related public register
26/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Résumé Non Technique
Other links
Summary sheet
CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
Data sheet
CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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