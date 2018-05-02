TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consist of the extension of the Manchester Metrolink tram network with a 5.5-km new line from Pomona to the Trafford Centre with six new stops, and the purchase of ten additional tram vehicles.
This project will extend the metro network, reduce traffic congestion, improve travel times in the area and increase connectivity in Greater Manchester.
The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact when in operation, as private car drivers will shift to public transport use.
Procurement has been completed according to the national law and procedures.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.