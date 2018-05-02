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TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 149,686,257.6
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 149,686,257.6
Transport : € 149,686,257.6
Signature date(s)
13/12/2019 : € 149,686,257.6
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement Addendum - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume III
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume I
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume II
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION

Summary sheet

Release date
2 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2019
20180016
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION
TRANSPORT FOR GREATER MANCHESTER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 125 million (EUR 142 million)
GBP 368 million (EUR 417 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consist of the extension of the Manchester Metrolink tram network with a 5.5-km new line from Pomona to the Trafford Centre with six new stops, and the purchase of ten additional tram vehicles.

This project will extend the metro network, reduce traffic congestion, improve travel times in the area and increase connectivity in Greater Manchester.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact when in operation, as private car drivers will shift to public transport use.

Procurement has been completed according to the national law and procedures.

Related documents
10/07/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement Addendum - Non Technical Summary
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume III
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume I
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume II
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement Addendum - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
10 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83008529
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180016
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION
Publication Date
10 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83898800
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180016
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume III
Publication Date
19 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83004355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180016
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume I
Publication Date
19 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83011148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180016
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume II
Publication Date
19 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83004359
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180016
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158992399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180016
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement Addendum - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume III
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume I
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION - EIA - Volume II
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION
Data sheet
TRAFFORD PARK METRO LINE EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications