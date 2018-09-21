Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TIKEHAU DIRECT LENDING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2018 : € 37,500,000
21/12/2018 : € 37,500,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - TIKEHAU DIRECT LENDING

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20170980
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TIKEHAU DIRECT LENDING
TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 1600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation of up to EUR 75m in Tikehau Direct Lending IV, a EUR 1.6bn fund containing two compartments (levered and unlevered) and several separately managed accounts. The EIB would invest in the unlevered sub-fund only. This non-diversified mid-market loan fund will adopt a non-granular strategy and a generalist approach in terms of sectors, targeting private debt investments in European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. Given its target size (above EUR 500m) and its expected average size of the underlying investments (above EUR 25m), this transaction falls within the remit of EIB. This operation will be proposed under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

The Fund's strategy intends to provide mid-market enterprises (SMEs and mid-caps) primarily based in the European Union (mainly France, Spain, Italy, Benelux or the UK) with tailor-made debt financing solutions. The financing extended consist of private bespoke and non-granular corporate financing, mainly in the form of first lien debt instruments (predominantly unitranche and stretched senior debt).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards (inside the EU) and in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards (outside the EU).

For investments located inside the EU, the Fund has been assessed by EIB as investing only in private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. For investments located outside EU, the Fund has been assessed by the EIB as investing only in private companies not operating in the utilities and not having a status of contracting entity, and not being concessionaire. The Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund follow fair and transparent procurement procedures and satisfy the criteria of economy and efficiency.

Related documents
21/09/2018 - TIKEHAU DIRECT LENDING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - TIKEHAU DIRECT LENDING
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86652145
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170980
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, EU Countries, Spain, United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - TIKEHAU DIRECT LENDING
Other links
Summary sheet
TIKEHAU DIRECT LENDING
Data sheet
TIKEHAU DIRECT LENDING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications