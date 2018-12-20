Logistics Development Castilla La Mancha

Summary sheet
The project comprises the development of four logistics parks in the cohesion region of Castilla - La Mancha in Spain, along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor Barcelona-Madrid, aiming to address the logistics needs originating from the rapidly-growing e-commerce business platforms in Spain. Buildings will be class A, certified LEED Silver.
The project comprises the development or rehabilitation of office buildings, logistics parks or shopping centres having a structuring role in urban development or regeneration in several locations within or in proximity to urban areas in Spain (Madrid, Toledo, Guadalajara, Barcelona, Sevilla, Bilbao, etc.).
The proposed investments fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the Competent Authority will have to determine whether the project shall undergo a full EIA procedure. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of the plant to natural conservation areas and other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal. The appraisal will assess the energy performance of the proposed buildings including the degree to which they comply with the Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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