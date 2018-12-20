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LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 115,000,000
Services : € 115,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2018 : € 51,000,000
4/11/2019 : € 64,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA
Related press
Spain: Investment and jobs in Castilla-La Mancha - EIB provides financing to MERLIN to build four latest generation logistics parks

Summary sheet

Release date
11 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2018
20170977
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 235 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the development of four logistics parks in the cohesion region of Castilla - La Mancha in Spain, along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor Barcelona-Madrid, aiming to address the logistics needs originating from the rapidly-growing e-commerce business platforms in Spain. Buildings will be class A, certified LEED Silver.

The project comprises the development or rehabilitation of office buildings, logistics parks or shopping centres having a structuring role in urban development or regeneration in several locations within or in proximity to urban areas in Spain (Madrid, Toledo, Guadalajara, Barcelona, Sevilla, Bilbao, etc.).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed investments fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the Competent Authority will have to determine whether the project shall undergo a full EIA procedure. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of the plant to natural conservation areas and other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal. The appraisal will assess the energy performance of the proposed buildings including the degree to which they comply with the Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment and jobs in Castilla-La Mancha - EIB provides financing to MERLIN to build four latest generation logistics parks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85812749
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170977
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA
Other links
Summary sheet
LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA
Data sheet
LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA
Related press
Spain: Investment and jobs in Castilla-La Mancha - EIB provides financing to MERLIN to build four latest generation logistics parks

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment and jobs in Castilla-La Mancha - EIB provides financing to MERLIN to build four latest generation logistics parks
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT CASTILLA LA MANCHA

Photogallery

Investment and jobs in Castilla-La Mancha: EIB provides financing to MERLIN to build four latest generation logistics parks
Logistics Development Castilla La Mancha
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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