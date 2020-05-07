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CARGO ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/05/2020 : € 60,000,000
16/06/2021 : € 60,000,000
26/09/2023 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARGO ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2020
20170973
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARGO ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION
PKP CARGO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 412 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

PKP Cargo, the state-owned Polish railway cargo operator, is buying 1000 new wagons and locomotives and carrying out an acoustic modernisation of the existing fleet.

The project will increase the quality of the freight transport services provided by the Promoter, and will thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives. Furthermore, the rolling stock will provide services predominantly to a Convergence Region, and thereby facilitate regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The project is consistent with the EIB's transport lending policy (2011).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the cargo market that are most appropriately met by rail. EIB assessment of arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be undertaken as a part of the due diligence process.

The Promoter is a public undertaking operating in the transport sector but is not subject to the EU Procurement Directives for the following reasons: (i) it is not an entity created for the special purpose of satisfying general needs, rather it pursues objectives of an industrial or commercial nature; (ii) its activities are not subsidised by bodies governed by public law; (iii) its activities do not relate to the provision or operation of networks providing a service to the public; and (iv) it operates in a liberalised market.

Related documents
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARGO ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARGO ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122848376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170973
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARGO ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
CARGO ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION
Data sheet
CARGO ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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Related publications