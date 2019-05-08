EGP AFRICAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL (ZAMBIA)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
A Framework Loan to support Enel Green Power's investments in Solar PV projects in Zambia and other African countries
The present operation concerns a Framework Loan for the implementation of a number of renewable energy plants (mostly solar photovoltaic and some onshore wind) in Zambia and other Sub-Saharan African countries for a total estimated generation capacity of up to 150MW. The final allocation of the financing amounts and total cost will be determined at the time of approval of the individual projects under the Framework Loan.
If the plants were located within the EU they would fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive (2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Depending on their length and voltage level, overhead lines connecting the RE plants to the grid may fall under Annex I and would in this case mandatorily require an EIA if located in the EU. Compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and, amongst others, the principles of relevant EU Directives, will be verified at the appraisal of the individual allocations.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.