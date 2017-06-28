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AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 14,000,000
Transport : € 7,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 7,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2018 : € 7,000,000
20/12/2018 : € 7,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2018
20170928
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
AGRIA GROUP HOLDING AD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 14 million
EUR 29 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna for the storage, handling and export of grain, vegetable oils and sunflower meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria. The new facility will mainly be used for the storage and exporting operations of the promoter's produce, but will also service similar operations for other producers and exporters in the region. The main project components include dredging works, the construction of a new quay wall and operational area, six grain silos, a pump station and pipe transportation for loading liquid cargos, an administration building, connections to the road and rail network and a ship loader and other operational port equipment. The facility will have a total annual throughput of 1 million tonnes of grain, 160 000 tonnes of liquid cargos (vegetable oils) and 110 000 tonnes of sunflower meal.

The project will contribute to the development of a comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) node by improving the capacity and efficiency of the associated supply chain. it also promotes sea sustainable transport as an alternative to other carbon intensive transport modes and supports sustainable economic growth as well as the development of a less developed region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

With the appropriate conditions in place (published in the Environmental and Social Data Sheet), the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

The promoter is a private company and the project will be developed on privately owned land. Therefore, the promoter is not required to follow the EU public procurement directives and may undertake private procurement procedures according to the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP). The promoter has shared and discussed its internal procurement procedures with the Bank's Services and these seem to be aligned with the GtP requirements. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Related documents
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Publication Date
11 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84811404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170928
Sector(s)
Transport
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Data sheet
AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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