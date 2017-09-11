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AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2018 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Related press
EIB provides loans worth EUR 90 million in the French Antilles

Summary sheet

Release date
24 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2018
20170911
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
SOCIETE AEROPORTUAIRE GUADELOUPE POLE CARAIBES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 129 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a number of investments at Pointe-à-Pitre/Le Raizet International Airport (PTP), in Guadeloupe, which are aimed at accommodating future growth in traffic, alleviating current congestion and improving safety and security performance. It corresponds to the first phase of the airport development plan and includes the extension and reconfiguration of the passenger terminals, the reconstruction of the existing runway pavement, the acquisition of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) equipment meeting Standard 3 (S3) and a range of other airside and terminal investments. The project will increase the capacity of the airport from 2 to 2.5 million passengers per annum (mppa).

The project is essential for maintaining sound access for air transport to Guadeloupe and will provide additional capacity at the airport in order to accommodate further growth in traffic and enhance operational resilience and passenger service standards. It will also increase the level of compliance of the facilities with the latest safety and security European regulations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project investments might fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Compliance to this and to any other national and EU environmental legislation, including the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU), as well as the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
21/09/2018 - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Other links
Related press
EIB provides loans worth EUR 90 million in the French Antilles

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84117206
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170911
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86559416
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170911
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Other links
Summary sheet
AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Data sheet
AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Related press
EIB provides loans worth EUR 90 million in the French Antilles

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides loans worth EUR 90 million in the French Antilles
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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