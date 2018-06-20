GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA II

Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoter's investment programme to upgrade the gas distribution networks in Slovakia for the period 2019-2022. The investments envisaged by the promoter include mainly the replacement of old steel pipelines and the refurbishment of regulation stations. Other components include the upgrade of information technology systems and metering equipment. The investment schemes are located in various parts of the country, mostly classified as cohesion priority regions.
The project consists of the upgrading of the distribution system in order to provide a better and more efficient service to the end customer, reduce the potential for gas leakages and maintain/restore safety levels.
The characteristics of the Project components are such that they typically fall under Annex II of the Environmental Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (amended 2014/52/EU), leaving it up to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The upgrading works are planned on existing systems, which have been initially screened out based on their technical characteristics and criteria defined in the national regulation.
The Promoter confirmed that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.