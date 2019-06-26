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PGE GREEN FACILITY I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 63,881,660.68
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 63,881,660.68
Energy : € 63,881,660.68
Signature date(s)
16/12/2019 : € 63,881,660.68
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Related press
Poland: PGE Capital Group to carry out wind farm projects with support from the EIB
Related story
Water out of air

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2019
20170880
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PGE GREEN FACILITY I
PGE ENERGIA ODNAWIALNA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 272 million (EUR 63 million)
PLN 545 million (EUR 127 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a portfolio of three wind farms, Starza (44 MW), Rybice (22 MW) and Karnice II (22 MW), located 3-13 km from the Baltic coast in Poland, clustered and connected to the national grid.

The development of onshore wind energy supports the EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project is located in a cohesion priority region. The financing of this project contributes to the EIB's lending priority objectives on renewable energy as well as on climate action and social cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment process. The project is not expected to have a significant negative impact on the integrity of the nearby nature conservation sites.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Other links
Related press
Poland: PGE Capital Group to carry out wind farm projects with support from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92477883
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170880
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Publication Date
6 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152121376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170880
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Other links
Summary sheet
PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Data sheet
PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Related press
Poland: PGE Capital Group to carry out wind farm projects with support from the EIB
Related story
Water out of air

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: PGE Capital Group to carry out wind farm projects with support from the EIB
Related story
Water out of air
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PGE GREEN FACILITY I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications