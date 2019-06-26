PGE GREEN FACILITY I

Summary sheet
The project consists of a portfolio of three wind farms, Starza (44 MW), Rybice (22 MW) and Karnice II (22 MW), located 3-13 km from the Baltic coast in Poland, clustered and connected to the national grid.
The development of onshore wind energy supports the EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project is located in a cohesion priority region. The financing of this project contributes to the EIB's lending priority objectives on renewable energy as well as on climate action and social cohesion.
The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment process. The project is not expected to have a significant negative impact on the integrity of the nearby nature conservation sites.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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