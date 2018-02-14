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FERROVIENORD REGIONE LOMBARDIA NEW ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 650,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 650,000,000
Transport : € 650,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/05/2018 : € 650,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERROVIENORD REGIONE LOMBARDIA NEW ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet

Release date
14 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2018
20170837
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FERROVIENORD REGIONE LOMBARDIA NEW ROLLING STOCK
FERROVIENORD SPA,REGIONE LOMBARDIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1607 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the acquisition of 161 new train sets to replace obsolete rolling stock for suburban and regional services in the Italian Lombardy Region.

The project will contribute to increasing the quality of passenger rail services in Lombardy. The new rolling stock is expected to allow more efficient operation, reduce maintenance costs, lower energy consumption and increase the level of comfort for passengers. Indirectly, by improving services, the renewal of rolling stock will help railways to compete with other transportation modes, particularly private vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, as well as safety and environmental benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits. The acquisition of rolling stock is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) as well the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). No associated facilities are planned to be built; this will be confirmed at the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation - Directive 2014/25/EU - as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERROVIENORD REGIONE LOMBARDIA NEW ROLLING STOCK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERROVIENORD REGIONE LOMBARDIA NEW ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81382622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170837
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERROVIENORD REGIONE LOMBARDIA NEW ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
FERROVIENORD REGIONE LOMBARDIA NEW ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
FERROVIENORD REGIONE LOMBARDIA NEW ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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