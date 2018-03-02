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PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 400,000,000
Telecom : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/03/2018 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Related press
Belgium: Proximus acquires a EUR 400 million loan from the EIB for the transformation of its fixed network

Summary sheet

Release date
8 March 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/03/2018
20170832
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
PROXIMUS SA DE DROIT PUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 811 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the design, building, operation and commercialisation of an ultra-high speed fixed broadband telecommunications' network, mainly relying on the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fibre-to-the-Business (FTTB) technology, starting from 2018 up until the end of 2020. The goal is to reach an additional coverage of 10% in residential areas and 38% of the enterprise addressable units in Belgium, leading to an increase of 487 000 homes and 57 810 businesses. In addition, the project includes fibre deployment to street cabinets in rural zones, necessary IT development, a backbone upgrade to sustain the increasing bandwidth usage, fibre customer premise equipment (CPE's) and Cybersecurity enhancements to secure the infrastructure.

The proposed investments are expected to increase broadband penetration rates, including in convergence areas with lower access ratios as well as result in significant improvements in service quality.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC as amended. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a company neither operating in the utilities sector nor having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Proximus acquires a EUR 400 million loan from the EIB for the transformation of its fixed network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Publication Date
25 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79617855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170832
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165216957
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170832
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Other links
Summary sheet
PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Data sheet
PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Related press
Belgium: Proximus acquires a EUR 400 million loan from the EIB for the transformation of its fixed network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Proximus acquires a EUR 400 million loan from the EIB for the transformation of its fixed network
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROXIMUS FIBER FOR BELGIUM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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