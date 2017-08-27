FIERA MILANO EXHIBITION CENTRE

The Milan trade fair and exhibition centre is an important contributor to the economic growth of the city of Milan, which is at the hearth of the most dynamic area in the Italian economy. The refurbishment and expansion foreseen in the promoter's investment programme will increase the efficiency and the competitiveness of the Milan trade fair and its capacity to attract visitors. This, in turn, will generate positive externalities for exhibitors - particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - and other economic activities that provide services to tourists, such as, among others, restaurants, hotels and museums, in terms of increased activity and employment generation. The Milan trade fair is also an important agent for change and urban renewal of the city of Milan and the expansion and refurbishment of its infrastructure will be in line with the city's strategic policy objectives concerning urban development.