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ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2019 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Related press
Netherlands: ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V. receives EUR 20m loan from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2019
20170706
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
ISA PHARMACEUTICALS BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 48 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports the company's research and development investments to complete the late stage development (clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing) of ISA101b - a synthetic long peptide (SLP) targeting human papilloma viruses (HPV) - in two HPV-induced therapeutic areas i.e. cervical, head and neck cancer.

The proceeds from the EIB loan will be used to co-finance the project, which - if successful - will create new treatment options for patients suffering from these diseases, thereby addressing a substantial unmet medical need, and saving and improving the lives of thousands of patients. The project will also contribute to the growth of a European biopharmaceutical company and the creation of new high-skilled jobs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in research and development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC. However, full environmental details verified during the appraisal are aligned with best practices.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V. receives EUR 20m loan from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Publication Date
28 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95515064
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170706
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184162530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170706
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Data sheet
ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Related press
Netherlands: ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V. receives EUR 20m loan from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V. receives EUR 20m loan from EIB
Other links
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISA PHARMACEUTICALS (IDFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications