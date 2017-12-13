CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a 50 MWe electricity only biomass plant in Galicia, Spain. The plant will use 100% forestry residues in wood chip form, which will be sourced from the region in a 100 km radius around the plant.
The generation of electricity using renewable sources supports the EU objective of climate change mitigation. By ensuring demand for forest wood residues, the project will provide potential mitigation against incidences of forest fires in the region of influence, and will contribute to the sustainability of its forestry and overall economic activity.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving it to the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project has undergone an EIA which has been completed and has been submitted to the competent authorities. The promoter is expecting environmental permit to be issued before the end of 2017. The Bank will assess environmental aspects of the project during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation referenced above as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.