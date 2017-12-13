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CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/10/2018 : € 10,000,000
25/07/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
Related public register
22/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides EUR 50 million loan to finance biomass plant in Galicia developed by Greenalia Group

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2018
20170647
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
GREENALIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 130 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a 50 MWe electricity only biomass plant in Galicia, Spain. The plant will use 100% forestry residues in wood chip form, which will be sourced from the region in a 100 km radius around the plant.

The generation of electricity using renewable sources supports the EU objective of climate change mitigation. By ensuring demand for forest wood residues, the project will provide potential mitigation against incidences of forest fires in the region of influence, and will contribute to the sustainability of its forestry and overall economic activity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving it to the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project has undergone an EIA which has been completed and has been submitted to the competent authorities. The promoter is expecting environmental permit to be issued before the end of 2017. The Bank will assess environmental aspects of the project during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation referenced above as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
21/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
22/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
18/05/2018 - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides EUR 50 million loan to finance biomass plant in Galicia developed by Greenalia Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82180853
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170647
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
Publication Date
21 Mar 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83008888
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170647
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
Publication Date
22 Jul 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95460396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170647
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Publication Date
18 May 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
83433467
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170647
Last update
18 May 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
Related public register
22/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Data sheet
CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides EUR 50 million loan to finance biomass plant in Galicia developed by Greenalia Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides EUR 50 million loan to finance biomass plant in Galicia developed by Greenalia Group
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
Related public register
22/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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