NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction and operation in Vasteras, Sweden, of an innovative first-of-its-kind demonstration plant for the manufacturing of advanced Lithium-ion cells for battery applications in transport, stationary storage and industrial and consumer applications.
The demonstration project aims at the creation of a sustainable, cost-competitive innovative cell and battery production industry in Europe and contributes to the security of supply in critical components (batteries) to the EU industry.
The project will help create the conditions enabling the deployment of electro-mobility, facilitating the transformation of the automotive industry and, at same time, supporting the development of a more efficient and sustainable transport system in Europe. The project will therefore support EU climate action policy.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Proposed EIB finance amount: EUR 52.5 million
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.