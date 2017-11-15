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NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 52,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 52,500,000
Industry : € 52,500,000
Signature date(s)
27/04/2018 : € 52,500,000
Other links
Related public register
18/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP) - Environmental Impact Assessment (Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning)
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)
Related press
Sweden: EU to support Northvolt’s European battery project with InnovFin backing

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/04/2018
20170637
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)
NORTHVOLT AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 52 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation in Vasteras, Sweden, of an innovative first-of-its-kind demonstration plant for the manufacturing of advanced Lithium-ion cells for battery applications in transport, stationary storage and industrial and consumer applications.

The demonstration project aims at the creation of a sustainable, cost-competitive innovative cell and battery production industry in Europe and contributes to the security of supply in critical components (batteries) to the EU industry.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will help create the conditions enabling the deployment of electro-mobility, facilitating the transformation of the automotive industry and, at same time, supporting the development of a more efficient and sustainable transport system in Europe. The project will therefore support EU climate action policy.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Comments

Proposed EIB finance amount: EUR 52.5 million

Related documents
18/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP) - Environmental Impact Assessment (Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning)
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EU to support Northvolt’s European battery project with InnovFin backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP) - Environmental Impact Assessment (Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning)
Publication Date
18 May 2018
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84281616
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170637
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79506708
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170637
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP) - Environmental Impact Assessment (Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning)
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)
Data sheet
NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)
Related press
Sweden: EU to support Northvolt’s European battery project with InnovFin backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EU to support Northvolt’s European battery project with InnovFin backing
Other links
Related public register
18/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP) - Environmental Impact Assessment (Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning)
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHVOLT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION LINE (EDP)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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