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GREECE ROAD REHABILITATION & SAFETY PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 235,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 235,000,000
Transport : € 235,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2020 : € 235,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREECE ROAD REHABILITATION & SAFETY PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2020
20170614
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREECE ROAD REHABILITATION & SAFETY PROJECT
EGNATIA ODOS AE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 235 million
EUR 470 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project is a framework loan to finance investment works on 7 000 small-scale, low-cost road safety improvements on regional roads in Greece.

The project will help reduce the number as well as the severity of road accidents at accident blackspots, through the implementation of low-cost road safety measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes from this project are required to be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation and are expected to involve keeping existing rights of way. Some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on Natura 2000 areas, or fall under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union as and where required.

Comments

This is the largest stand-alone road accident blackspot programme financed by the Bank so far, as well as the largest Greek road safety improvement programme. The programme furthermore implements some of the main principles of Directive 2008/96/EC on road infrastructure safety management to a larger network outside of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

Related documents
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREECE ROAD REHABILITATION & SAFETY PROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREECE ROAD REHABILITATION & SAFETY PROJECT
Publication Date
9 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83543554
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170614
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREECE ROAD REHABILITATION & SAFETY PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
GREECE ROAD REHABILITATION & SAFETY PROJECT
Data sheet
GREECE ROAD REHABILITATION & SAFETY PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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